Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 123,777 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $109,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after buying an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

