Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 72,118 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,118 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $80,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 482,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $59.56.

