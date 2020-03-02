Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,513,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $92,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

