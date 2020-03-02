Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $149,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,997,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $120.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $120.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

