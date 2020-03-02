Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,629 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $111,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.19 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

