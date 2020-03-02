Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $89,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,998,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $136.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.