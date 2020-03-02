Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $107,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

