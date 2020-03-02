Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Starbucks worth $160,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.