Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $168,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $58.37 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

