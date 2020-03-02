Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $114.73 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $114,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

NYSE BLK opened at $463.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.76 and a 200-day moving average of $480.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

