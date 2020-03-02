Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $135.33 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Zoetis worth $135,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,286. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

