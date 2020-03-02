Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $140.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $140,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $40.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.