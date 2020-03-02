Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $172.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $172,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 77,326 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.83 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

