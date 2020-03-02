Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.64 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $97,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

KO opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

