Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $157,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

