Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $115,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.