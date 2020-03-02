Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $91,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $235.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.13 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.