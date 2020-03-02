Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $87,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 21,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 44,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $162.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

