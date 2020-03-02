Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 138,633 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $118,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after buying an additional 86,658 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 135,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

