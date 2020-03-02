Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,412 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.