Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,244 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,773 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $158,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Adobe stock opened at $345.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.48 and a 200-day moving average of $309.45. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.