Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 358,796 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.59% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $114,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 295,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 94,945 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,118,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

