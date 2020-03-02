Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,680 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $87,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

