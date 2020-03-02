Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,538 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $105,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $290.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $306.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

