Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 82,516 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $149,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $110.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.87 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

