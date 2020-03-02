Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $106,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

