Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Technologies worth $97,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.