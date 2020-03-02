Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $96,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $98.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

