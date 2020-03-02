Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $138,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 207.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

