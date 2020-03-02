Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $143,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $114.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

