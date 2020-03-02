Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,839 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,839 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $128,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $49.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

