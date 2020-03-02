Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,210 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $126,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

