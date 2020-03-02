Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 754,814 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $120,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $135.37 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

