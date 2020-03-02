Ernest S. Rady Purchases 12,085 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

