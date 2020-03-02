Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

