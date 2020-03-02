Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,059,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

