Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 993,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $4.71 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $189,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

