Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Analysis

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10% Paypal 13.84% 17.33% 5.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Paypal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.03 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.35 Paypal $17.77 billion 7.13 $2.46 billion $2.45 44.08

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and Paypal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paypal 0 3 27 0 2.90

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,142.99%. Paypal has a consensus target price of $128.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Paypal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paypal beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

