Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXEL. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

