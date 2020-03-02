ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

