Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $453,691.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,311.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Exponent by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.