Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of XOM opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

