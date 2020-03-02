FBN Securities Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective cut by FBN Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.42. Anaplan has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

