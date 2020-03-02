Financial Contrast: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.79% 10.60% 1.50% WesBanco 26.44% 8.32% 1.37%

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Merchants and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 3 0 2.75 WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than First Merchants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 3.53 $164.46 million $3.46 10.11 WesBanco $600.97 million 2.79 $158.87 million $3.06 10.01

First Merchants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats WesBanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

