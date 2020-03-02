Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Pedro Abreu Sells 5,287 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $171,193.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20.

On Monday, December 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,283,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

