Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

