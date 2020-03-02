freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.78 ($24.16).

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at €17.69 ($20.57) on Friday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.81.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.