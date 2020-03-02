freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.78 ($24.16).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €17.69 ($20.57) on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.36 and a 200 day moving average of €19.81.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.