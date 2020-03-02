Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.