General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

